It will be all hands on deck for the Buckeyes in its first top-10 game of the season.
Following an unexpected open week, Ohio State avoided any additions to its list of unavailable players ahead of its game against Indiana. Junior long snapper Roen McCullough was upgraded to a game-time decision and senior kicker Blake Haubeil remains unavailable after leaving the Penn State game early.
Freshman kicker Jake Seibert will take kicks for a second consecutive game.
Game-Time Decision
LS Roen McCullough
Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
WR Jaylen Harris
K Blake Haubeil
TE Jake Hausmann
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
SAF Kourt Williams