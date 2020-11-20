It will be all hands on deck for the Buckeyes in its first top-10 game of the season.

Following an unexpected open week, Ohio State avoided any additions to its list of unavailable players ahead of its game against Indiana. Junior long snapper Roen McCullough was upgraded to a game-time decision and senior kicker Blake Haubeil remains unavailable after leaving the Penn State game early.

Freshman kicker Jake Seibert will take kicks for a second consecutive game.

Game-Time Decision

LS Roen McCullough

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

TE Jake Hausmann

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

SAF Kourt Williams