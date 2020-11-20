""

Ohio State freshman kicker Jake Seibert (98) kicks for the extra point during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

It will be all hands on deck for the Buckeyes in its first top-10 game of the season. 

Following an unexpected open week, Ohio State avoided any additions to its list of unavailable players ahead of its game against Indiana. Junior long snapper Roen McCullough was upgraded to a game-time decision and senior kicker Blake Haubeil remains unavailable after leaving the Penn State game early. 

Freshman kicker Jake Seibert will take kicks for a second consecutive game. 

Game-Time Decision 

LS Roen McCullough             

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown 

DL Jacolbe Cowan

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

TE Jake Hausmann 

CB Lloyd McFarquhar 

SAF Kourt Williams 

 