Ohio State’s aerial attack was in full force in its win over Rutgers.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields once again stole the show Saturday, leading the Buckeyes to a 49-27 victory over Rutgers. Fields found the endzone a total of six times, with five coming through the air, in another dominating performance.

“Down the field, he’s as good as I’ve been around,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Saturday. “I mean he’s really accurate down the field.”

Along with his six total touchdowns, Fields added 314 passing yards and completed 24-of-28 attempts.

Following Fields’ stellar performance, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said Fields “will probably win the Heisman” this season.

Although the passing game hummed all night, Fields said the Buckeye offense is yet to reach its full potential.

“I don’t think we’re at our peak right now. I don’t think we’ve reached our full potential,” Fields said. “Of course, we’re gonna continue to get better each and every week.”

Through three games, Fields has thrown as many touchdowns as incompletions with 11 of each as he is completing his passes at a whopping 87 percent on the season.

Although Fields sits at the center of Ohio State’s elite passing attack, Schiano pointed to the wealth of talent surrounding him as another reason for the Buckeyes success through the air.

“Let’s remember who’s catching the ball, I mean they have two elite receivers,” Schiano said. “They have a lot of weapons.”

Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson had his third-straight performance with more than 100 yards, finishing with 104 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.

Fields said that Wilson has been a consistent presence coming out of the slot.

“He’s doing what he’s always done and that’s just ball out,” Fields said. “I mean from the second he got here to Ohio State, he’s been balling out.”

On the outside, junior wide receiver Chris Olave added two touchdowns, bringing his season total up to a team-high of four scores. Olave added 64 yards on five receptions.

As Fields has found Olave 18 times through three games, Olave said that he and his quarterback have a special connection.

“I feel like he’s gotten more comfortable in the offense, just getting all those reps with us on the outside,” Olave said. “Our chemistry is down and we just have to keep getting better as the season goes on.”

Schiano said he’s seen Olave’s growth as a receiver, following his departure from the program in 2019.

“Chris, I knew, I got to coach him and I knew how good of a player he is and he’s just gotten better and better,” Schiano said. “I mean he’s a legitimate pro player.”

Fields also connected on a 38-yard touchdown strike to sophomore wideout Jameson Williams for the game’s opening score and a seven-yard touchdown to junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Ruckert and fellow tight end Luke Farrell combined for five receptions and 34 yards, however their impact is felt outside of their receiving abilities.

Olave said the tight ends’ presence helps open up the Buckeye receivers and make it much easier for them to find spots in the defense.

“We have great tight ends in Luke (Farrell) and Jeremy Ruckert,” Olave said. “They open up a lot of things for us on the outside.”

As the Buckeyes look ahead to Maryland, Olave said the Ohio State passing attack has already established great chemistry amongst one another.

“There’s just so much chemistry along us, we worked out all offseason,” Olave said. “We just kept connecting over the summer and over the fall and it’s showing up in the first three games.”