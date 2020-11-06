kicks the ball for the extra point

Ohio State senior kicker Blake Haubeil (95) kicks the ball for the extra point during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State will be without two seniors against Rutgers. 

Senior kicker Blake Haubeil and senior tight end Jake Hausmann have joined the list of unavailable players as the Buckeyes head into their third game of the season. Haubeil was removed from the Penn State game after missing a field goal while playing through a groin injury. 

On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day said freshman kicker Jake Seibert was an option to fill the position if Haubeil was unable to go.

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

CB Lejond Cavazos

DL Jacolbe Cowan

 RB Marcus Crowley

 OG Gavin Cupp

TE Patrick Gurd

WR Jaylen Harris

 K Blake Haubeil 

TE Jake Hausmann

LS Roen McCullough

 CB Lloyd McFarquhar

DT Jaden Mckenzie

SAF Kourt Willilams