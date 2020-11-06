Ohio State will be without two seniors against Rutgers.

Senior kicker Blake Haubeil and senior tight end Jake Hausmann have joined the list of unavailable players as the Buckeyes head into their third game of the season. Haubeil was removed from the Penn State game after missing a field goal while playing through a groin injury.

On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day said freshman kicker Jake Seibert was an option to fill the position if Haubeil was unable to go.

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

CB Lejond Cavazos

DL Jacolbe Cowan

RB Marcus Crowley

OG Gavin Cupp

TE Patrick Gurd

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

TE Jake Hausmann

LS Roen McCullough

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

DT Jaden Mckenzie

SAF Kourt Willilams