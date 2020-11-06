Ohio State will be without two seniors against Rutgers.
Senior kicker Blake Haubeil and senior tight end Jake Hausmann have joined the list of unavailable players as the Buckeyes head into their third game of the season. Haubeil was removed from the Penn State game after missing a field goal while playing through a groin injury.
On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day said freshman kicker Jake Seibert was an option to fill the position if Haubeil was unable to go.
Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
CB Lejond Cavazos
DL Jacolbe Cowan
RB Marcus Crowley
OG Gavin Cupp
TE Patrick Gurd
WR Jaylen Harris
K Blake Haubeil
TE Jake Hausmann
LS Roen McCullough
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
DT Jaden Mckenzie
SAF Kourt Willilams