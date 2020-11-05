The Ohio State secondary may have passed its first true test Saturday, but it didn’t come easy or without consequence.

Ohio State limited Penn State redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford to just two completions and 29 yards in the game’s opening half, but Clifford found his rhythm in the second half, going 16-for-23 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Despite Clifford’s strong second-half showing, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was complementary of the Buckeyes pass defense’s performance to this point in the season.

“They’re going to make some catches on you, but overall, I thought the first two games they’ve played well,” Day said Tuesday in a press conference. “I think there’s some things, maybe, they’d like to have back from the last game. But overall, we’re getting solid play out of them and I think if they just keep growing and working and they’re in those spots and they keep covering like that, they’re gonna get some balls.”

A key contributor to the Nittany Lion passing attack in the second half was junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who was redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade’s primary assignment for most of the night.



Dotson finished the game with eight receptions and 144 yards and was on the receiving end of all three of Clifford’s touchdowns. Dotson’s highlight play came when he hauled in a one-handed catch over Wade and ran it in for a 21-yard touchdown.

Ohio State defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs said he’s confident in Wade’s abilities and that he still played a solid game despite Dotson’s big performance.

“I wouldn’t characterize any of the moments as bad moments, I think that’s part of playing corner at Ohio State,” Coombs said. “I have no worries about Shaun Wade.”

Despite Dotson’s showing, the Buckeye secondary passed its first true test against Penn State, contributing to the 38-25 victory.

A key factor in the Buckeyes’ success was the move to a split safety look as Ohio State normally utilizes a single-high safety look. Coombs said the new look in the secondary was used to supplement the Buckeyes’ base package.

One of those safeties, junior Josh Proctor, showed his versatility Saturday, playing multiple spots on the defense. Coombs praised Proctor’s ability to play multiple positions and said it has been a key help in the passing game.

“[Proctor] has done a great job of being able to learn and fill in different capacities week-to-week,” Coombs said.

The Buckeyes victory did not come without baggage though. Day confirmed Tuesday that junior cornerback Cameron Brown suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.

Brown served as the slot cornerback in Ohio State’s nickel package and saw some rotational time on the outside in the Buckeyes’ base packages.

As one of the more experienced players in the unit, Day said Brown’s injury is a major setback for the secondary.

“It’s very costly. Cam came with experience this season in a position that we couldn’t afford to lose anyone,” Day said. “[I] really feel bad for Cam and his family.”

However, Coombs said the team has been preparing to play with depth throughout the offseason and into the season.

“Especially this year, we’ve been training our guys from June for the possibility of having to be able to play in a game suddenly,” Coombs said. “In the secondary room right now, it’s all hands on deck.”

With Brown’s injury, the Buckeyes will rely on their youth and depth to fill the void left by him in the secondary rotation.

Among those young players is former five-star recruit and redshirt sophomore Tyreke Johnson, who Day said will need to step up in the absence of Brown.

“He’s been here for a while and he has experience, he knows the defense,” Day said. “I think now that we don’t have Cam (Brown), he’s going to need to step up.

Coombs said that the younger secondary have been working their way onto the field throughout the season and that they will be more needed now with Brown’s injury.

“I’m seeing growth, that’s a process,” Coombs said. “I love those kids. They’re working hard, they’re preparing themselves to play and as I’ve explained to all of them they’re going to be needed.”