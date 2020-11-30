The Ohio State Women's Basketball team huddles up before the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Aaliyah Patty (32) participates in the tip-off during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) looks for an opening during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) moves the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Tanaya Beacham (35) looks to pass the ball during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller (10) guards a Duquesne player during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Rikki Harris (1) takes a shot during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Tanaya Beacham (35) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz (14) scores for the Buckeyes during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) scores for the Buckeyes during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Tanaya Beacham (35) takes her free throw shot during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Kateri Poole (5) takes a shot from the 3-point line during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz (14) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior guard Braxtin Miller (10) guards the hoop during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Tanaya Beacham (35) watches the movement of the ball during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) takes a free throw shot during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz (14) takes a shot at the basket during the Ohio State-Duquesne game on Nov. 29. Ohio State won 82-47. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor