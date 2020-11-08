Ohio State junior wide reciever Chris Olave (2) is lifted up by sophomore offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frére (78) after scoring a touchdown during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) walks onto the field during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) is lifted up during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State lines up to go against Rutgers' defense Nov. 7. The Buckeyes won the game. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore Garrett Wilson (5) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague III (33) rushes the ball around the Rutgers defense during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) walks over to the line of scrimmage during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior running back Demario McCall (3) rushes the football down the field during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) rushes the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Steele Chambers (22) rushes the football down the field during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Edito
Ohio State Master Teague III (33) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman kicker Jake Seibert (98) kicks for the extra point during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) prepares to receive the ball during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman linebacker Cody Simon (39) stands at the line of scrimmage during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior linebacker Dallas Gant (19) at the line of scrimmage during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison (9) tackles a Rutgers player during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate punter Drue Chrisman (91) punts the ball during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to pass the ball during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to pass the ball off during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7. Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes prepare before the snap during the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7 Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarter back Justin Fields (1) before the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7 Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes line up before the game and Taron Vincent (6) point out across field before the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7 Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes hit the field for the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7 Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes huddle up together during warm up before the Ohio State-Rutgers game on Nov. 7 Ohio State won 49-27. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor