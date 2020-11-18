With less than a week to go until Ohio State tips off its season, they finally have an idea of how conference play will look.

The Buckeyes will open up its Big Ten slate Dec. 16 with a road game against Purdue. Ohio State, along with every Big Ten team, will play 20 conference games for a third consecutive season.

In order to allow for flexibility, the schedule is set with multiple periods of byes during the days of Jan. 18-21, Jan. 25-28, Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5 to allow for games to be rescheduled.

The Big Ten postseason tournament is slated to be played March 10-14 in Chicago.

Ohio State will open its season Nov. 25 against Illinois State at 2 p.m.

Ohio State’s 2020-21 Schedule:

Nov. 25 – Illinois State

Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell

Dec. 2 – Morehead State

Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M

Dec. 16 – at Purdue

Dec. 19 – North Carolina (neutral site)

Dec. 23 – Rutgers

Dec. 26 – at Northwestern

Dec. 30 – Nebraska

Jan. 3 – at Minnesota

Jan. 6 – Penn State

Jan. 9 – at Rutgers

Jan. 13 – Northwestern

Jan. 16 – at Illinois

Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin

Jan. 27 – Purdue

Jan. 31 – Michigan State

Feb. 4 – at Iowa

Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland

Feb. 13 – Indiana

Feb. 18 – at Penn State

Feb. 21 – Michigan

Feb. 25 – at Michigan State

Feb. 28 – Iowa

March 6 – Illinois