With less than a week to go until Ohio State tips off its season, they finally have an idea of how conference play will look.
The Buckeyes will open up its Big Ten slate Dec. 16 with a road game against Purdue. Ohio State, along with every Big Ten team, will play 20 conference games for a third consecutive season.
In order to allow for flexibility, the schedule is set with multiple periods of byes during the days of Jan. 18-21, Jan. 25-28, Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5 to allow for games to be rescheduled.
The Big Ten postseason tournament is slated to be played March 10-14 in Chicago.
Ohio State will open its season Nov. 25 against Illinois State at 2 p.m.
Ohio State’s 2020-21 Schedule:
Nov. 25 – Illinois State
Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell
Dec. 2 – Morehead State
Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M
Dec. 16 – at Purdue
Dec. 19 – North Carolina (neutral site)
Dec. 23 – Rutgers
Dec. 26 – at Northwestern
Dec. 30 – Nebraska
Jan. 3 – at Minnesota
Jan. 6 – Penn State
Jan. 9 – at Rutgers
Jan. 13 – Northwestern
Jan. 16 – at Illinois
Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin
Jan. 27 – Purdue
Jan. 31 – Michigan State
Feb. 4 – at Iowa
Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland
Feb. 13 – Indiana
Feb. 18 – at Penn State
Feb. 21 – Michigan
Feb. 25 – at Michigan State
Feb. 28 – Iowa
March 6 – Illinois