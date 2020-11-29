The Buckeyes played like it was 1986 Sunday.

Although the 3-point line has been a part of Division I men’s basketball since 1987, the Buckeyes did not connect on a long-range shot for the first 25 minutes of the game against UMass-Lowell. Despite the old fashioned offensive approach, No. 23 Ohio State (2-0) downed UMass-Lowell (1-2) 74-64.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said the win was a chance to learn about his team.

“You’re trying to learn from every win and every loss,” Holtmann said Sunday. “As a coach, I’m going to look back and say ‘these are the things that we have to improve on.’ And it’s a significant list but it’s early in the season and hopefully we can make those strides.”

Unlike Ohio State’s game against Illinois State in which the Buckeyes jumped out to a 22-0 advantage to open the game, UMass-Lowell kept the game tight — forcing a 33-33 deadlock at halftime.

The River Hawks jumped on the Buckeyes in the second half and led by as many as five points.

Scoring a team-high 15 points, senior guard Obadiah Noel would lead the way for UMass-Lowell.

Utilizing a 8-0 run, the Buckeyes would swing the balance back in their favor halfway through the second half.

The game was knotted at 59-59 with just under six minutes to play, but the Buckeyes would outscore the River Hawks 15-5 to close out the game.

“We weren’t making shots at the time, so we just wanted to stick together and make the right next play defensively and offensively, and just try to win the game and do what we had to do,” redshirt senior guard CJ Walker said Sunday.

Severely struggling to hit from beyond the 3-point line, the Buckeyes also found it difficult to connect on any shot throughout the game. Ohio State would make 40 percent of its shots in the game after shooting 48.4 percent Wednesday.

The Buckeyes received a large contribution from junior guard Duane Washington Jr. He poured in 21 points for the Buckeyes on 7-of-17 shooting.

Washington would break Ohio State’s shooting slump from the 3-point line when he connected on the Buckeyes’ 12th attempted shot from deep.

Ohio State would finish 4-of-18 from beyond the 3-point line.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell fell just shy of the second double-double of his career. Liddell would finish the game with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Justice Sueing would tally an additional 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes were able to dominate the game in the interior — outscoring the River Hawks 30-18 in the paint.

The inside presence also allowed the Buckeyes to win on the glass. Ohio State would collect five more offensive rebounds and 10 more rebounds overall.

The charity stripe would also prove beneficial to Ohio State, who made 15 more free throws than UMass-Lowell.

UMass-Lowell head coach Pat Duquette said Ohio State eventually figured out his team’s zone defense.

“They did a great job driving it and drawing fouls,” Duquette said Sunday. “That’s what good teams do. If they’re not shooting well from outside, they drive it and get to the free throw line.”

Ohio State would receive all but eight points from its starting lineup.

Ohio State will return to the court Wednesday at 5 p.m. when it hosts Morehead State.

This story was updated at 3:11 p.m. Sunday with quotes from Chris Holtmann, CJ Walker and Pat Duquette.