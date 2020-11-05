Ohio State withdraws from the Crossover Classic, pushing its start date back to Dec. 2.

The Buckeyes were set to travel to Sioux Fall, South Dakota and play Memphis Nov. 25, but high COVID-19 positivity rates in the area have led to the Buckeyes from opting out of the tournament, according to multiple reports. Currently holding a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 percent, the Ohio Department of Health advises those who travel to South Dakota quarantine for 14 days upon return to Ohio.

Ohio State announced its participation in the event Oct. 14 and was set to play in the three-day tournament to open its season. Outside of the Crossover Classic, the Buckeyes next scheduled game is Dec. 2 against Morehead State.