After an eight-month offseason, the No. 10 Ohio State men’s hockey team will have to wait a little longer for its first win of the season.

No. 8 Minnesota swept the Buckeyes in a two-game series at 3M Arena in Minneapolis, winning 4-1 and 2-0. This was the second series of the season for the Golden Gophers and the first for the Buckeyes.

Minnesota senior goaltender Jack LaFontaine recorded 38 saves on 39 shot attempts through both games, and the Gophers moved into second place in the Big Ten Conference.

Game 1

Minnesota freshmen defensemen Brock Faber and Mike Koster recorded their first career goals as the No. 10 Ohio State men’s hockey team dropped its season-opener 4-1 to No. 8 Minnesota Monday at 3M Arena.

Junior forward Sammy Walker scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Golden Gophers with just over one minute remaining in the first period, as Minnesota moved into second place in the Big Ten Conference with nine points.

“I’m a little reluctant to say this — we have another whole level we’re going to hit yet,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said Monday. “It’s going to take us some time, that’s what we’re excited about.”

Sophomore defenseman Ryan Johnson led the Gophers with two points and forward Ben Meyers sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Ohio State junior forward Gustaf Westlund scored the lone goal for the Buckeyes 12:56 into the second period.

“I liked our compete until the end, we didn’t give up,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said Tuesday. “We had a tough start but found our legs and had a chance until the end of the game. We just have to keep getting better and keep improving.”

Minnesota peppered Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier with shots early, outshooting the Buckeyes 13-1 at the end of the first period. LaFontaine finished with 16 saves on 17 Ohio State shot attempts.

The Gophers remained perfect on the penalty kill this season, stopping each of Ohio State’s three power play opportunities.

Minnesota moved to 3-0-0-0 with nine Big Ten points. Ohio State dropped to 0-1-0-0.

Game 2

LaFontaine recorded his first career shutout as the Golden Gophers completed their sweep of Ohio State, 2-0 at 3M Arena Tuesday.

Senior forward Scott Reedy fired a shot off the blocker of Nappier, which trickled into the goal less than two minutes into the first period; Reedy’s goal was the eventual game-winner. Minnesota dominated the first period for the second night in a row, outshooting the Buckeyes 15-6.

After a second period stalemate, junior forward Nathan Burke added a goal for the Gophers in the third period to clinch the series sweep, assisted by Ben Meyers and Jackson LaCombe. Brannon McManus and Ryan Johnson also collected assists on the night.

LaFontaine stopped all 22 Ohio State shot attempts. Nappier allowed two goals on 35 shots.

“This was another hard-fought battle, we just came up short. We missed on some good opportunities,” Rohlik said Tuesday. “Nappier gave us a chance throughout the game. We’ll head back home, have a day off and a few days of practice before we get right back at it versus Michigan State.”

With a Wisconsin win Tuesday, the Golden Gophers remained in second place in the Big Ten Conference with 12 points. Ohio State moved to 0-2-0-0 on the season.

Minnesota will travel to Michigan State Dec. 3, while Ohio State will host a two-game series against the Spartans beginning Saturday.