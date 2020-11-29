Twice, the Buckeyes were inches away from securing their first win of the season.

Sophomore forward Nico Müller scored in three-on-three overtime to give Michigan State the 3-2 win over the No. 10 Ohio State men’s hockey team Saturday at Value City Arena.

Ohio State had two near-misses offensively in the overtime period and largely controlled possession until Müller was able to break into the Buckeye zone and shoot over the glove of senior goaltender Tommy Nappier.

Freshman forward Travis Treloar tied the game for Ohio State with 26 seconds remaining in regulation. The Buckeyes pulled Nappier from net and put on an extra attacker; Treloar scored on a one-timer for the first goal of his collegiate career.

“Killing that five-minute penalty there with seven minutes left in the game really helped, got some juices going for the guys and the momentum. Then we were able to score there with a minute left, which was awesome just with the guys fighting until the end ,” Ohio State senior captain Austin Pooley said Saturday . “Three-on-three, anything can happen, it’s kind of a roll of the dice. I thought we had some good chances to score but they unfortunately made the last play.”

Michigan State struggled to drive the net for much of the first period but pressured the Buckeye defense with a strong power play heading into the intermission. Ohio State senior defenseman Grant Gabriele scored the first goal of the game 7:37 into the second period.

“We’re built a little differently, we’re going to have to manufacture some goals especially early,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said Saturday. “It’s nice to have our [defensemen] be able to jump up in the play at times and provide some extra offense. We made a nice play, kicked out to the high slot there and he had a nice shot. It’s nice to see our [defensemen] be involved.”

Graduate forward Charlie Combs and junior forward Adam Goodsir responded with a pair of goals for the Spartans. Combs scored on a power play off a hooking penalty on Ohio State’s Michael Gildon; the Spartans converted one power play on five attempts.

“We can’t go out there and take penalties, that’s not our style,” Rohlik said. “We want to compete hard, play the right way. Penalties are just going to give the other team the advantage. Certainly when you fall behind like that, and especially what we did tonight, you’ve got to be disciplined enough to get rid of the bad penalties. That’s really, clearly the message.”

Sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac was penalized for contact to the head with 6:58 remaining in the third period, resulting in a five-minute Michigan State power play and a game misconduct.

After an even first period, Michigan State pulled away in shots, finishing with 45 to Ohio State’s 22. Junior goaltender Drew DeRidder saved 20 of Ohio State’s 22 shots; Nappier finished with 42 saves.

Ohio State moved to 0-3-0 (0-3-0-0 Big Ten) in 2020. Michigan State improved to 2-0-1 (1-0-0-0 Big Ten).

The second game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.