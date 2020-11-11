Although the supernatural can provide a good scare for viewers, there is something to be said for the horrors of reality, which “His House” depicts through the eyes of a South Sudanese couple.

Director Remi Weekes’ “His House” blends horror, drama and social commentary into a thought-provoking film. After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 27, “His House” began streaming on Netflix Oct. 30. and has garnered praise from many critics, including a 100 percent Tomatometer rating and 78 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film follows husband and wife Bol Majur (Sope Dirisu) and Rial Majur (Wunmi Mosaku) after escaping their war-torn home in South Sudan, a journey that results in the death of their daughter Nyagak (Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba) and the lives of many other refugees.

The horror continues when the couple makes it to England, where they face racism from neighbors and are given strict rules to follow in order to remain in their new home and not be deported. Soon after the couple is relocated, the two find that their new home seems to be cursed with the presence of an evil entity.

This is when the movie shifts partially from a drama about the refugee experience to a classic horror movie complete with jumpscares and supernatural forces. Although the couple continues to deal with their daily life filled with microaggressions, the threat of deportation and living in an unfamiliar place, they must also fight the other beings living in their home.

One aspect of this film that I found unique is that both Bol and Rial Majur experience the terrors by the evil presence in their home, but Rial Majur is the only one who is honest about the situation to their less-than-helpful caseworker Mark (Matt Smith). Bol Majur, who is more interested in fitting in, chooses not to mention it, because he knows it will ruin their chances of assimilating into English society.

The imagery in this film is one of the most memorable aspects for me, especially when it comes to the horror facets. Although the film gets less frightening as it progresses, the metaphorical imagery and detailed special effects don’t lose their value. This also adds to the numerous shifts between the real and surreal aspects that both the characters and audience experience throughout the film.

The supernatural experiences become more and more realistic and undeniable until it is impossible to not face them. Although the film isn’t extremely gory or graphic, there are many scenes that give off an overwhelming sense of dread at what the couple must go through to rid themselves of their ghosts and what those who were unable to flee Sudan experienced as well.

The substantial twists near the end of the movie changed my perspective of the main characters and were a truly memorable feature of the film. The twists are unexpected, but they also gave me a moral dilemma to ponder over even after the credits rolled. The blending of social commentary and horror isn’t perfect, but it does offer a thought-provoking and emotional insight into the lives of two people trying to figure out how they can fit into a new culture while still holding on to their past.

Rating: 4/5