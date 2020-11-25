After an emotional offseason and unusual first half of the Big Ten season, the 4-0 Buckeyes learned where they stood in the college football landscape Tuesday.

The first College Football Playoff rankings slotted the Buckeyes at No. 4, behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. This is the third time in seven years that Ohio State has been ranked in the top four in the initial rankings release.

Ohio State has made the playoffs three times with a record of 2-2.

According to the rankings, Ohio State’s best win is against No. 12 Indiana, who the Buckeyes beat 42-35 Saturday.

No. 8 Northwestern is the highest ranked Big Ten team outside of Ohio State.