A mostly vacant Ohio Stadium just got emptier.

Ohio State’s Department of Athletics announced Wednesday that family members of student-athletes and coaches will no longer be allowed at any university sporting events. This decision comes after the Columbus Department of Health’s announcement that a stay at home advisory will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and last for the next 28 days in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and event staff is our top priority,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a release. “We had hoped to continue to allow family members of our student-athletes and coaching staffs to be able to attend games, but circumstances around this pandemic are prompting us to adjust, just as it has throughout the past eight months. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will continue to do what is in the best interests of everyone involved.”

The decision will take effect for Saturday’s game against Indiana and will impact hockey and basketball through the end of 2020. A decision to permit friends and family members for the Michigan game Dec. 12 will be evaluated at a later time, the release stated.