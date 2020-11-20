All remaining in-person classes will be remote beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Thursday.

Classes were initially scheduled to begin remote instruction immediately following Thanksgiving break, but Johnson moved up virtual instruction to begin sooner due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County — with on-campus and immediate off-campus zip codes showing the highest case numbers in the county, according to Columbus Public Health.

“This is a moment for every Buckeye to help turn the tide,” Johnson said.

Exceptions for in-person instruction include clinical programs conducted under safety protocols as well as laboratory, studio and performance classes, the email said.

Employees who can telework should start doing so immediately, according to the email.

In light of the statewide curfew issued Tuesday, beginning at 10 p.m Thursday campus facilities like dining halls, recreational facilities and the Ohio Union, will close by 9:30 p.m. or earlier, the email states.