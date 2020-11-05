Columbus has no shortage of Mexican restaurants to choose from, but as a Cleveland native, when Barrio Tacos — a restaurant I frequently visited back home — opened on West Fifth Avenue Sept. 8, I knew I had to try it out.

This is Columbus’ first Barrio Tacos location, but the popular tequila and customizable taco restaurant can also be found in Cleveland, Michigan, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to the restaurant’s website. In February 2017, a location was added in Cleveland Heights near my home and I have been addicted ever since. Unlike other chain restaurants, each Barrio location varies, providing a unique and refreshing atmosphere whichever location you visit.

In addition to the mouth-watering food, Barrio Tacos is known for its Day of the Dead themed decor, something the Columbus location succeeded in continuing. Between the full bar containing various forms of tequila, the hand-drawn art on the wall and the green and black colors that cover the inside, I was not disappointed.

The Columbus location did, however, add a bit of the Buckeye state to its look with the “Ohio State Barrio” shirt sported by every employee. This special addition gives a proper nod to the university that many of its customers attend with pride.

I decided to go at 4:30 p.m. on a weekday and was immediately greeted with mask-covered smiles from employees at the door.

My pulled pork, bacon and cheese taco was brought to my table in under five minutes and the chips were perfectly salty and fresh. A trip to Barrio Tacos is incomplete without the creamy queso to accompany the chips. This heavenly dip may cost $7 and may be horrible for my body, but it is a must and never fails to satisfy.

There are also vegan and vegetarian options, including tofu, beans, rice and pan-seared portobello mushrooms.

The love I already held for Barrio Tacos meant the Columbus location had some big shoes to fill, and I must say that the newest addition to the restaurant chain holds its weight next to other locations.

Gather a group of friends, or follow in my footsteps and go alone, and treat yourself to a nice outing filled with kind people, a positive atmosphere and fantastic food. Barrio Tacos is located at 1416 W. Fifth Ave. and is open Monday through Friday from 3-11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.