Ohio State extended the virtual start of its spring semester from one week to two weeks, according to a universitywide email from University President Kristina M. Johnson Sunday night.

The university is encouraging students to leave campus as soon as this week for winter break, according to the email, and it announced the first two weeks of spring semester classes — Jan. 11-15 and 18-22 — will be online, but that window could be extended depending on COVID-19 trends in December and early January.

Johnson said the data shows the spread of COVID-19 is not linked to classrooms or labs.

“Our approach is based in part on the knowledge we have gained in our testing and monitoring program where the data tell us household transmission is the main driver of the spread of the virus in addition to large gatherings,” Johnson said.

Students are “strongly urged” to leave campus, regardless of living on or off campus, after receiving a negative test result. Students who need to stay either on or off campus beyond this week should be tested again the week of Nov. 23 and self-quarantine while awaiting results, Johnson said.

On-campus residents who are able to leave by Nov. 20 will receive a five-day credit on room and board, according to the email.

The university also plans to give away about 250 season football tickets for the 2021-22 season via raffle to students who complete the departure checklist. Students eligible include those who receive a negative test and depart campus by Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. or those who receive two negative tests before departing the week of November 23. Students must also not have a conduct record for violating safe and healthy requirements.

For spring semester, move-in is scheduled for Jan. 18, but the mode of delivery beyond the first two weeks of the semester is dependent on health guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine and state and local health experts, according to the email.