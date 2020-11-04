President Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio by about 450,000 votes early Wednesday morning, but the winner of the presidency has not yet been declared.

At the time of publication, Trump had garnered 53.4 percent of votes in Ohio with about 5.6 million votes counted, according to the Ohio Secretary of State website. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by eight points.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads the country with 223 electoral votes over Trump’s 145 at the time of publication according to the Associated Press, but the nation has yet to be called as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona and Wisconsin are still tight races.

Both Trump and Biden made campaign stops in Ohio in October, and the first debate took place in Cleveland Sept. 29.