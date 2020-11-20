The Wexner Center for the Arts will temporarily close to the public starting Nov. 20.

Due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Wexner Center for the Arts announced in an email Thursday of its temporary closure to the public starting Friday at 5 p.m.

As of now, the center does not have an expected date for its reopening but will determine one when appropriate after monitoring the situation closely, according to the email. All virtual experiences, such as films, performances and educational opportunities, will continue to be available on the center’s website.

“This is not a decision we make lightly and not news we enjoy sharing—it’s been wonderful to have our doors safely and thoughtfully opened for those who feel comfortable visiting—but the exponential growth of the spread of this virus is troubling,” Johanna Burton, the center’s director, said in the email. “The health and safety of our staff, guests, supporters, and community is of the utmost importance. We hope everyone takes good care and look forward to the moment we can reopen safely.”

The Wexner Center reopened its galleries for in-person viewing Aug. 11, according to the center’s website. Visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times and purchase a ticket online or over the phone ahead of time. Admission is free for students with a valid university ID.

The center also cut its programming by $1 million after closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19 Sept. 1 and furloughed 14 employees, eliminated six positions, left nine more positions unfilled and reduced the hours of 33 employees, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email. Additionally, Burton took a 30 percent pay cut and nine senior staff members will take 20 percent pay cuts.

The center lost nearly all revenue during the initial closure of galleries, cancellation of in-person events March 12 as well as the pandemic’s impact on fundraising initiatives, Johnson said. When Burton was appointed in November 2018, the center had 70 employees and a $12 million budget.

Johnson confirmed the Wexner Center’s budget cut is a part of a $252 million cut in the university’s operating budget due to COVID-19.

Max Garrison contributed reporting.