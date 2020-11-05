More than 24 hours after the first polls closed, there is still no clear winner of the presidency.

The Associated Press has yet to call five states — Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska. With the exception of Alaska, former Vice President Joe Biden, who sits with 264 electoral votes, needs one of the remaining four states to reach the electoral vote threshold of 270. President Donald Trump, who sits with 214 electoral votes, needs all four.

Each state has reported challenges in reporting votes, and the Trump campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania Wednesday, arguing that the counting process needs to pause because they claim absentee ballots received by boards of elections after polls closed are illegally being counted. In Georgia and Pennsylvania, ballots postmarked by Election Day have until Nov. 6 to arrive.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump falsely told supporters that he won the election although votes were still being tallied and multiple states had not yet been called.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nevada — 6 electoral votes

Biden leads Trump in Nevada 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent with 75 percent of the votes counted. Trump tails Biden by 8,000 votes.

Nevada will release additional data Thursday morning, including mail-in votes received Tuesday and Wednesday, an election official said. In Nevada, ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the Boards of Elections by Nov. 10, according to the Nevada Secretary of State website.

Pennsylvania — 20 electoral votes

Trump currently leads Biden in Pennsylvania 51.4 percent to 47.5 percent. The vote difference in the state is about 240,000.

The AP said in an explainer article on its website it is not calling Pennsylvania yet because more than 1 million ballots have yet to be counted. A majority of these are absentee ballots, which the state is not allowed to start counting till Election Day. A majority of those absentee ballots are expected to go to Biden, according to the AP.

The Supreme Court ruled Oct. 28 Pennsylvania mailed absentee ballots must be received by boards of elections by Nov. 6 and must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

North Carolina — 15 electoral votes

Trump leads Biden in North Carolina 50.1 percent to 48.7 percent. Biden trails Trump by about 77,000 votes in the state.

Some states, including North Carolina, allow votes to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 12. The race in North Carolina could still be impacted by these votes that arrive after Nov. 3.

Voters in North Carolina must postmark absentee ballots by Election Day and must be received Nov. 12 by 5 p.m. or returned in person by 5 p.m. on Election Day, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Georgia — 16 electoral votes

Trump currently leads Biden in Georgia 49.9 percent to 48.9 percent. The vote difference in the state is about 45,000.

The AP says the state is too early to call. Six percent of the vote is yet to be counted, including a significant number of ballots in counties projected to favor Biden. In Georgia, all mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day for voters residing in the United States or postmarked by Election Day and received no later than Nov. 6 for military or overseas voters, according to Georgia.gov.