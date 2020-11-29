Ohio State leaned on its interior presence and defense to fuel its offense Sunday.

After the momentum that was built in the 2020 Big Ten tournament was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buckeyes came out running against Duquesne. Thanks to 30 points in transition, No. 20 Ohio State was able to outpace Duquesne 82-47.

“Rebounding was a huge factor, and then getting up the floor fast because whether we shoot it well or not, we’ve got to continue to play our game,” sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon said Sunday.

With both teams struggling to dial in the accuracy from outside the paint, the Buckeyes held a distinct advantage inside. Ohio State would outscore the Dukes 54-22 in the interior.

Redshirt freshman guard Rikki Harris was able to deliver the first 3-pointer of the game in the closing minute of the first half. Harris’ shot was only the third shot made from outside the paint by both teams in the opening 20 minutes.

The Dukes would hit on only 14 percent of their shots in the first half and score a majority of their points from the charity stripe. They would finish the game shooting 22.6 percent from the field.

The Buckeyes would shoot 44 percent in the first half, but 10 turnovers would impact the offensive momentum. Ohio State would finish with 15 turnovers in the game.

The Buckeyes’ would find a better groove in the second half — forcing the Dukes into seven third quarter turnovers. Ohio State would outscore Duquesne 23-11 in the quarter.

Ohio State would turn the ball over only five times in the second half.

Sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon would cough the ball up three times in the opening quarter, but play the remaining three quarters without committing a turnover.

“She had those turnovers which were kinda uncharacteristic for her. I got on her and just told her to settle in and kinda play aggressively within what we do,” head coach Kevin McGuff said. “I thought as the game went on she played really well.”

Sheldon would finish the game with 20 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

The Buckeyes held a distinct advantage rebounding the ball. Out rebounding Duquesne 52-37, Ohio State’s best player on the glass was junior forward Dorka Juhasz, who finished the game with 12 rebounds.

Juhasz averaged 8.8 rebounds per game a season ago.

The Dukes were led by graduate center Laia Sole who finished the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Ohio State will play Kent State next. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

This story was updated at 7:48 p.m. Sunday with quotes from Jacy Sheldon and Kevin McGuff.