Kathleen Jones has been a Buckeye since birth.

Jones, a redshirt sophomore on the Ohio State women’s tennis team, has extensive ties that drew her to Ohio State. Kathleen’s dad, Arnie Jones, was a linebacker at Ohio State from 1971-74 and was chosen by his teammates to serve as team captain in 1974. Her mom, Julie, earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Ohio State, and her brother, Paul, worked on Ohio State football’s video staff during his time in Columbus.

With her familial roots ingrained in the university, Kathleen Jones said she couldn’t see herself going anywhere else.

“There isn’t really any other option for me. It’s Ohio State or bust,” Kathleen Jones said.

Kathleen Jones was born in Columbus and grew up in Lewis Center, Ohio — just 20 miles north of the city. Her family has had season tickets to Ohio State football games since she was little.

“She really enjoyed it. She really liked the crowds,” Arnie Jones said.

Having spent much of her youth at Ohio Stadium, Kathleen Jones got an early, first-hand account of the energy surrounding Ohio State athletics. Years later, Kathleen Jones finds herself at the center of Ohio State athletics as a student-athlete.

Kathleen Jones played her first career match for Ohio State on Jan. 31 against Duke, earning wins in both singles — 6-0, 6-1 — and doubles with redshirt senior Danielle Wolf, 6-3.

She said playing for the first time as a Buckeye was surreal and one of the strongest performances of her tennis career.

“It was one of the best matches I ever played. You can’t ask for more than that,” Kathleen Jones said.

Having also followed the family trend of attending Ohio State, Paul Jones said he was proud of his sister while watching her first match as a Buckeye.

“I always suspected that she was going to be a Buckeye as well,” Paul Jones said. “Getting a taste of that Buckeye experience not only in the classroom but also on the field, just like my dad did, I was very proud of her for that.”

Arnie Jones said that watching Kathleen play that match was one of the greatest sports experiences of his life.

“It was hard to keep from crying. She came out and dominated. It was the best I’ve ever seen her play,” Arnie Jones said.

Kathleen Jones finished 5-2 in doubles play in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Following the season’s abrupt finish, Kathleen Jones said she would take weekly trips to campus with her mom and reminisce on her mom’s time at Ohio State.

Reflecting on his own career, Arnie Jones said that playing for Ohio State under former head coach Woody Hayes wasn’t easy, but a great learning experience and “one of the big foundation blocks” of his life.

Kathleen Jones said that while her dad is tough on her, he is also very supportive.

“He always tells me, ‘I am really proud of you for how hard you’re working,’” Kathleen Jones said.

Another piece of advice Arnie Jones gave his daughter is to soak in every moment and save every field pass, photo and memory.

The Jones family has literally left its mark at Ohio State. Outside Ohio Stadium, there is a brick that reads: “We love you Arnie,” signed by everyone in the Jones family.

Kathleen Jones said she always makes sure to pass it when she is taking a walk or going to the RPAC.

“We all really love this school, and it brings us together when we watch football games together,” Kathleen Jones said.