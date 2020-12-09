In a year that needs more cheer than ever, add a Festivus celebration to your holiday plans.

Festivus, the annual shopping event named after the sitcom “Seinfeld,” will kick off Friday and will continue through Sunday. The event features art and other handmade goods and will be held in the galleries at 400 West Rich — a collaborative community center for art — according to the center’s website.

Stephanie McGlone, the program coordinator for Festivus, said the event will look different this year due to COVID-19 and will be a mixture of outdoors and online. The venue has a gated back lot for the 22 onsite vendors, and an additional 27 vendors will be online-only on the 400 West Rich website for a combined total of 49 different vendors.

McGlone said the vendors will be selling a wide variety of products, including vintage clothing, furniture, fine art and more. She said what makes the event special is that it is the place for more unusual items and could be compared to an in-person version of Etsy but with local sellers.

“There’s a lot of holiday markets that happen in Columbus, but we get to be kind of like the quirky, unique finds, especially,” McGlone said.

In addition to the vendors, McGlone said there will be an outdoor photo booth, with an art installation for visitors to take photos at.

McGlone said the focus this year is a combination of both safety and supporting local artists, which is why there are different options for shopping, from in person to online to curbside pickup.

“We want you to still be able to be there in a way where you’re like, ‘Okay, I know what I’m doing is safe, I know I am also giving back to local artists in the community, but also I get to have fun and enjoy myself,’” McGlone said.

Austi Welsh, an artist with a studio at 400 West Rich and a vendor at Festivus, said the event is a “good vibe” and a “good time.”

“Just everybody’s in a good mood, and they’re there to see the space and see what people have to offer and to get gifts,” Welsh said. “When you’re buying gifts for somebody, normally you’re in a good mood, and you’re excited to see and look for something that fits your person.”

Aside from the holiday shopping experience, 400 West Rich will also have two art exhibitions open for visits by appointment. “We the Women’s Caucus” is an exhibition of photography and light-based art celebrating 100 years of women having the right to vote, and “400 Mini Museum” is an exhibition celebrating 400 West Ridge’s 10-year anniversary, McGlone said.

Even though so much has changed this year because of the pandemic, Welsh said it will still be the same good time it’s been in years past.

“There’s still so many great opportunities for people to see things and be around, that it shouldn’t negatively affect anything,” Welsh said.

Festivus 2020 will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free and will take place both onsite at 400 West Rich and online. Event safety guidelines as well as hours for the online vendors can be found on the 400 West Rich website.