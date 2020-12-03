It was Brayden Deemer’s first day of band camp in 2014 when he peeked out of his cabin window to see his high school band director teaching a twirling clinic. Despite Deemer playing the saxophone in the band, something about the twirling batons intrigued him, so he decided to join.

Deemer, now a third-year in air transportation, didn’t know it at the time, but his new hobby would lead him to Ohio Stadium. In May, Deemer was named the 63rd drum major for the Ohio State Marching Band.

“When I’m twirling on a field or doing run-throughs, I’m separated from the world and I’m just living in that moment and enjoying it,” Deemer said.

After Deemer first discovered his love of twirling in high school, he said he asked his parents for a baton for his birthday.

“He just never put it down,” Amy Bugos, Deemer’s mother, said. “We supported him 100 percent because we could see how much he loved it, and we could see how good he was at it.”

Deemer said he excelled at twirling quickly, and after missing the drum major position his junior year at Howland High School in Warren, Ohio, he succeeded in becoming it the following year.

Upon graduating and coming to Ohio State, Deemer said he joined D-Row, Ohio State’s drum major training program, as a first-year and remained a member for two years.

Deemer said he practiced hard and honed his skills under the other drum majors at the time, and after years of working toward his goal, he was awarded the title of head drum major for the 2020-21 season.

“It’s actually really cool,” Deemer said. “Since getting the position, I’ve done a lot more things that I don’t think any average college student would be able to do.”

Deemer said he followed in the footsteps of his friend and mentor, John LaVange, who became the band’s 61st drum major as a second-year. LaVange also went to Howland High School.

Deemer said LaVange is one of his biggest inspirations.

“I really looked up to him,” Deemer said. “Whenever he was home, he took time out of his day, he worked with me. He taught me how to do mostly everything.”

Outside of the band, Deemer said he is currently working toward getting his pilot’s license. After graduation, he said he plans to become a commercial pilot with American Airlines. For now, he’s enjoying being in the position he’s worked toward for the past six years.

Kyle Hustek, a fourth-year in computer science and engineering and the band’s assistant drum major, said Deemer is a humble leader who always tries his best.

“For him, it’s a dream come true,” Hustek said. “You can tell, every interaction you have with Brayden, that he’s where he’s always wanted to be.”