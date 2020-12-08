Despite being just a sophomore, Diego Cervantes has already picked up plenty of experience.

As a freshman, Cervantes was a Midwest Fencing Conference champion and landed on the All-MFC first team, as well as receiving an honorable mention All-American and second team Midwest All-Region. Cervantes qualified for the NCAA Championships, placed third at regionals and won an MFC title.

However, Cervantes said he is not getting complacent with these accolades and is instead looking toward the future to become an even better fencer for Ohio State.

“I always try to give the best of myself. I really, really focus to give the best of me,” Cervantes said. “Since I started fencing for the university, they can believe in me now. I will give everything to try and win a championship for Ohio State.”

Coach Donald Anthony can attest to Cervantes’ character and hard work as he noticed some of these attributes as soon as Cervantes arrived on campus. One thing stood out above all to Anthony: his work ethic.

“He works really hard and the one thing that surprised me the most is, he is a great teammate,” Anthony said. “He is one of the people who will support his teammates, he knows how to get them motivated, he leads by example, and he’s a lot of fun. Diego is just a really fun human being to be around.”

Training for four years, Cervantes qualified for the Youth Olympics in 2018 by placing third at the Cadet World Championships.

However, disaster struck before the event during the Pan-Am Championships.

“I fenced three bouts and at the end of my fourth bout, I felt a terrible pain in my knee and I continued fencing and at my fifth bout, at the end, I made a lunge and my knee completely [gave out],” Cervantes said. “I didn’t know what it was, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t fence and I finished my bouts, standing without moving. I didn’t know what it was, the doctors didn’t know what it was. I didn’t really want to quit the competition so I kept fencing.”

Cervantes finished the event and ended up qualifying for the World Championships despite the injury. When he went back home to Baja California, Mexico, he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus, an injury with about a three-month recovery time.

“I had a little bit of time to train for the competition that I was working towards for four years and I really wanted to get a medal to qualify,” Cervantes said. “I started fencing, but sitting on a chair. I was sitting in a chair, not even standing to fence.”

Cervantes battled through and went on to the World Championships in Verona, Italy, fencing with a brace on his knee. From there, he went on to finish third in the world and earn his place in the Youth Olympics.

But Cervantes said he did not have any offers until Ohio State reached out to him. Anthony said he wanted to make sure Cervantes was a Buckeye.

“I’ve been watching him since he was, I guess 16, 17, when he made the Youth Olympic Games team from Mexico and he finished top 3 in the world,” Anthony said. “I thought he’d be pretty good, definitely competitive.”

Cervantes said he decided to take the offer and come to college in the United States to fence.

After an outstanding freshman campaign, Anthony said he is looking toward the future for Cervantes.

“With this abbreviated season, whenever we get to competing, I expect him to once again surprise people with his level and the fact that he’s even better than he was last year,” Anthony said. “From the standpoint of also qualifying again, I expect him to qualify every year that he is fencing. I think that we expect him to be finishing in the top 8 in the country, top 4 in the country, and hopefully winning an NCAA title in his own right.”

Cervantes has had a prestigious career so far, finishing third in the world and having an amazing introductory season in Columbus. However, Cervantes thanks other people for his success.

“I owe everything that I am and the reason I’m here to my parents, my brothers, and my former coach Maiquel Rodriguez,” Cervantes said. “I thank The Ohio State University and my coaches here for the opportunity to follow my dreams to develop my human and sporting career.”