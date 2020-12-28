Clemson is the only team to defeat Justin Fields since he arrived in Columbus, and despite his struggles against the Tigers a season ago, the junior quarterback has looked forward to an opportunity to run the game back.

Fields had the first multiple-interception game of his career in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl against Clemson. Since the loss, Fields has had two such games in 2020, but the confidence of the Georgia native and his team has not been shaken ahead of the matchup that has been hoped for since the clock expired in Arizona.

“That game hurt us a lot last year, so that’s kinda been our whole motivation this whole offseason — just getting that chance to play those guys again and getting this opportunity,” Fields said Monday. “We’re just excited to be on the same stage with them and just get another chance to play those guys.”

The final throw of Fields’ 2019 season found the hands of a Clemson defender who put the game away for the Tigers.

Fields’ two interceptions in the game were paired with 320 passing yards and a touchdown. The then-sophomore quarterback, who was dealing with a knee injury the final four games of 2019, was limited to 13 rushing yards.

“I think he left that field wanting another shot and now he has another shot. He’s not the only guy that has felt that way. There’s a lot of other guys on our team that felt that way,” head coach Ryan Day said Monday. “You would have never thought you were going to make it all the way back here to go play in this game. And the journey was so strange to get here, but here we are.”

Navigating a tumultuous offseason, Fields’ initial response to the semifinal shortcoming came in the form of 13 touchdowns without a turnover through three games in 2020.

However, the highly efficient start was met with Fields’ first game with three interceptions against Indiana and a Big Ten Championship in which Fields failed to find the end zone for the first time as a Buckeye to go along with a pair of interceptions.

Despite the hardships, Fields said he sees the mistakes as an opportunity to improve.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason, so I think what happened those games and me not playing as well as I wanted to, maybe God was sending me a message that I needed to do more, work harder, so that’s how I’m looking at it,” Fields said. “For this game, I’ve been preparing my butt off. I haven’t prepared like this the whole season.”

Fields will enter the game with four more interceptions and only six more games played than the last time Clemson played him, but the Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Fields is similar to the player he was a year ago.

“He’s a terrific player,” Venables said Monday. “Can do it all. Can run. Can throw with precision. Run with strength and play with great poise. He’s a great leader, very natural. Got an incredible skill set. Great presence in the pocket. And he’s, without question, their leader on offense, so everything goes through him.”

Entering the game, redshirt junior center Josh Myers will once again be snapping the ball to Fields — something he has done for all but one of Fields’ starts at Ohio State.

Tasked with protecting Fields within the lines, Myers has acknowledged the responsibility and expectations that weigh on Fields.

“There’s no doubt a lot of pressure on Justin’s shoulders in a game like this, but to be fair, there’s a lot of pressure on Justin’s shoulders every game,” Myers said Monday. “I honestly believe Justin is someone who’s built to handle that pressure, so I think he’ll do great, obviously.”

Even with the responsibility of playing quarterback along with the expectations that come with being a high-caliber player, Day said Fields does not have to put up gaudy numbers against Clemson.

Instead, Day said the priority must remain on the thing that has been the focus throughout the season: finding a way to win.

“But right now, there’s only one goal, win the game. It doesn’t matter if you win 6‑3. Doesn’t matter if you win 52‑51. Just win the game.” Day said. “I think that has to be the approach, not are going to beat a team by 28 points, are we going to throw for 500 yards and be on the Heisman trophy watch or whatever. It’s win the game. If you win the game, you move on. That’s what matters.”