It took the Buckeyes more than 42 minutes to find the end zone Saturday, but thanks to a stout defensive performance spearheaded by Justin Hilliard, the first visit for six points gave them a lead that they never relinquished.

No. 4 Ohio State’ defense was on its heels early in the Big Ten Championship Saturday, and the unit would surrender a touchdown within three minutes of taking the field. Missing a key contributor in graduate linebacker Baron Browning, graduate linebacker Hilliard was able to step into the starting role and provide multiple big plays to help pitch a second-half shutout against No. 14 Northwestern.

The Buckeyes allowed 10 points in the first half and trailed by four points at the break, but Hilliard said he will always remember the team choosing not to panic.

“We had so much confidence because we knew exactly what we had to do, we knew what we had to fix,” Hilliard said Saturday. “I will never forget that moment, we’re coming out in the second half, coach [Kerry] Coombs told us exactly what we needed to fix, exactly what we needed to do, and we were confident about it. We had no worries because we knew what we were capable of and I’m glad we were able to pull it off.”

Although the defense overcame early adversity in the game, one of its 11 starters has dealt with a career chock full of difficult circumstances.

In the midst of his sixth season at Ohio State, Hilliard overcame several injuries throughout his time at Ohio State in order to get to Saturday.

Tasked with starting in the Big Ten Championship, the former five-star recruit made the most of his opportunity.

Hilliard would finish the game with a team-high nine tackles — two of which went for a loss.

Head coach Ryan Day said Hilliard was among a group of players that rose to the occasion for Ohio State in the win.

“He played his tail off,” Day said Saturday. “There were a lot of guys that stepped up to win this game and it doesn’t just happen.”

On top of his steady involvement in bringing Northwestern ball carriers to the ground, the Ohio native provided a pivotal play in the second half.

Leading 10-6, Northwestern drove down the field to open the second half and was nine yards from the end zone and a two-possession lead.

Forced outside the numbers in coverage, Hilliard was able to turn around and pick off a pass from graduate quarterback Peyton Ramsey to keep the game at four points.

The interception was the second of Hilliard’s career, but he said he was not surprised by what seemed like a rare occurrence in his career.

“Our coaches put us in the best positions to make plays, and I felt like I was extremely ready,” Hilliard said. “I was ready for him to run that fade, and I was glad I was able to make that play.”

He would get his hands on another ball when senior linebacker Pete Werner forced a fumble that Hilliard recovered on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Hilliard said his ability to contribute on the postseason stage meant a lot.

“This whole journey has been tough, but it’s been such a blessing at the same time,” Hilliard said. “I knew I had to step up today in a bigger role and I’m glad I was able to.”

Prior to the game, Ohio State’s defense surrendered an average of 23.2 points per game.

Following Indiana’s 28-point explosion in the second half of its game against Ohio State, the Buckeye defense allowed just 10 points in consecutive games.

Eyeing a College Football Playoff berth, Hilliard said Ohio State is prepared for whatever challenge comes next.

“We have a saying around here, ‘Get to Indy’ because we know if we get to Indy, win and dominate that game, we have a great chance to get into the playoff,” Hilliard said. “It’s been the whole focus this whole season to just get to Indy, and now we did that, we won this game and we’re looking forward to the next mission.”