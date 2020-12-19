In a game in which they played out of sorts, the Buckeyes were able to make enough plays to overcome a second-half deficit and claim their fourth Big Ten Championship in a row.

On the back of graduate running back Trey Sermon, No. 4 Ohio State offense was able to outscore Northwestern 16-0 in the second half. The Buckeyes would down No. 14 Northwestern 22-10 to secure a 6-0 record.

In the opening half, Ohio State was held to 195 total yards and six points — its lowest totals in first halves all season.

The lone bright spot in Ohio State’s offense was graduate running back Trey Sermon, who broke the Big Ten Championship and Ohio State records for rushing yards with 331.

Sermon added Ohio State’s only touchdowns — including the go-ahead score in the third quarter.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields came into the game with 20 touchdowns and only three turnovers.

In the first half against Northwestern, Fields was unable to tally a 21st score, but the Georgia native would throw a red zone interception with 28 seconds left before intermission.

Entering the game with a country-high pass completion of 78.1 percent, Fields completed only 9-of-20 passes in the first half against Northwestern.

Fields would finish the game 12-of-27 for 114 yards to go along with two interceptions.

Northwestern’s conference-leading defense created plenty of problems for Fields and the rest of the Buckeye offense.

On the offensive side of the ball, Northwestern’s wildcat formation — which saw freshman running back Cam Porter taking the snaps — threw Ohio State’s defense off balance. The Wildcats finished with 105 yards on the ground.

Northwestern graduate quarterback Peyton Ramsey was a constant threat through the air and on the ground. Ramsey threw for 224 yards while adding X yards on the ground.

Despite playing a mistake free first half, Ramsey struggled in the later stages of the game with three second half turnovers.

Graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard played a key role in Ramsey’s second half regression — intercepting a red zone attempt and recovering a Ramsey fumble.

Hilliard added nine tackles with two for a loss.

With the win and title of Big Ten Champion, Ohio State boosted its College Football Playoff resume.