The Buckeyes and Wolverines 102-year streak of playing one another has been broken in 2020.

Michigan announced Tuesday that an increasing number of COVID-19 cases led to the decision to cancel Saturday’s game with Ohio State.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals.”

Since the game was canceled before the Wednesday deadline, Ohio State still has time to reschedule the game with a new opponent in order to reach the Big Ten’s required minimum of six games played to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship game.