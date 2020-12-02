Ohio State was unable to build on its resume Saturday with the cancellation of its game against Illinois, but the Buckeyes held their position at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson all held their spots and remained above Ohio State in the rankings. Nine teams remain undefeated — including Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State — as two Pac-12 teams check in at 3-0; Cincinnati, BYU, Marshall and Coastal Carolina round out the remaining unbeatens.

Ohio State’s best win according to the rankings is against No. 12 Indiana. The highest ranked Big Ten team outside of Ohio State is Indiana, who jumped ahead of No. 14 Northwestern, who lost to Michigan State Saturday.