After an adverse Thanksgiving week that ultimately led to Ohio State having to cancel its game against Illinois, the Buckeyes will continue organized team activities Tuesday.

Ohio State announced Tuesday that it would end the four-day pause and resume organized team activities ahead of the team’s game against Michigan State Saturday.

On Monday, players that were not under quarantine or in isolation participated in small group workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, an Ohio State spokesperson said.

Ohio State is scheduled to play Michigan State Saturday with defensive line coach Larry Johnson serving as interim head coach while Ryan Day is in isolation. Day tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The Buckeyes are hoping to finish the season with at least six games played to remain above the initial threshold of games played to be eligible for the Big Ten title game. If Ohio State has one more game canceled, it will be ineligible to defend its three-straight Big Ten titles.