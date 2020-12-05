Despite missing an abundance of key players, the Buckeyes did not skip a beat in their Big Ten title pursuit.

No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) produced a culture-defining win in East Lansing, Michigan downing the Spartans (2-4) 52-12.

Coming off a three-turnover performance, junior quarterback Justin Fields would utilize his legs often, turning multiple broken plays due to a bad snap into positive yards. Fields would finish the game with a career-high 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Fields would also add 199 yards through the air to go along with two touchdowns.

The dynamic duo of sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson and junior wide receiver Chris Olave was firing on all cylinders Saturday.



The pair would combine for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Wilson’s four-game streak of obtaining at least 100 receiving yards came to end.

Elsewhere on the offense, graduate running back Trey Sermon would top 100 yards for the first time as a Buckeye. His strong performance was bolstered by a 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Sermon would finish the game with 112 rushing yards.

Despite being without its centerpiece with graduate linebacker Tuf Borland unavailable, the Buckeye defense shut down Michigan State’s offense. The Buckeyes held the Spartans to 261 total yards, while forcing four turnovers.

One of those turnovers would be for points as senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett intercepted Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi in the end zone in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes also locked in on third down as the Spartans failed to convert until their eighth attempt. Michigan State finished the game 3-of-17 on third-down attempts.

It was a tale of two quarterbacks for Michigan State as redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi struggled before sustaining a head injury late in the second quarter. Lombardi finished 5-of-11 for 33 yards and an interception.

Redshirt freshman Payton Thorne had a solid showing in Lombardi’s relief, completing 16-of-25 passes for 147 yards and an interception. Thorne added 42 yards and a score on the ground.

Ohio State also held Michigan State below 100 yards on the ground — finishing with 81 rushing yards.

The large lead allowed Ohio State to put in freshman C.J. Stroud at quarterback. Stroud would not attempt a pass, however he added a 48-yard touchdown run.

With typical head coach Ryan Day unavailable due to COVID-19, interim head coach Larry Johnson earned his first career win as a college head coach. Day is able to return to the program Monday.

Ohio State is scheduled to return to the field Dec. 12 against Michigan (2-4). The Wolverines missed their most recent game due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.