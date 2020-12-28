Despite a season full of obstacles, a trio of Buckeyes were recognized Monday for their individual efforts on the field.

Redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade and redshirt junior offensive guard Wyatt Davis were selected as first team Associated Press All-Americans. Senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett earned a second-team nod following a six-game stretch in which he tallied four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Davis and Wade were named 2020 preseason AP All-Americans in August.

Davis also earned the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the year award Dec. 15 — which is given to the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten.

Wade, who has two interceptions and 20 tackles on the season, was named the Big Ten’s Woodson-Tatum Defensive Back of the Year Dec. 15.