Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon etched himself in Big Ten record books Saturday.

Former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the previous owner of the record when he dashed for 220 yards on 20 carries in 2014. Sermon was able to eclipse Elliott’s mark with just 17 carries for 232 rushing yards.

Sermon dashed for Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game to give them a 13-10 lead.