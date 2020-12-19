In a performance that will go down in Ohio State lore, Trey Sermon added another record to his list.

The graduate running back eclipsed legendary former Ohio State running back Eddie George’s 314-yard performance against Illinois in 1995 with a 331-yard outing in the Buckeyes 22-10 Big Ten Championship win over No. 14 Northwestern.

George gave Sermon props on Twitter following his breakout performance Saturday.

“Congratulations on breaking the single-game rushing record!! Eat, young man, Eat!!!” George tweeted.

Sermon scored both of Ohio State’s touchdowns in the win.