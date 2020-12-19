Although Trey Sermon has only been a Buckeye for six games, he has already earned a spot in Ohio State history.

The graduate running back entered the game with 344 rushing yards in five games, however the former Oklahoma Sooner nearly doubled his season output against No. 14 Northwestern in Ohio State’s 22-10 win in the Big Ten Championship — earning the Grange-Griffin MVP award.

Sermon tallied a Big Ten Championship and Ohio State single-game record 331 yards while adding a pair of touchdowns.

“I was able to just really get in a groove and just keep it rolling,” Sermon said. “My teammates were there to support me so they kinda made it easy for me.”

On a day where junior quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game struggled, Sermon carried the load for the Buckeyes — accounting for 65 percent of Ohio State’s total yardage Saturday.

Due to his struggles, Fields pointed to Sermon as the key reason for the Buckeyes’ offensive success against the stout Northwestern defense.

“Trey had a lot of explosive runs out there, he played his ass off,” Fields said. “When you have a player that’s in a rhythm like that you just have to keep feeding him the ball and that’s what we did.”

Sermon also filled the void of redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague — who he normally shares carries with — who went down with an injury in the early stages of the game.

With the added carries, head coach Ryan Day said he was proud of the way Sermon carried the load for the Buckeyes.

“He ran with a different look in his eye,” Day said. “Master went down and he stepped up in a big, big way.”

Heading into Saturday’s contest, Northwestern allowed just 3.8 yards per attempt — a mark that Sermon shattered with 11.4 yards per carry.

Ohio State reassembled its offensive line ahead of Saturday’s contest with redshirt junior center Josh Myers, redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and senior guard Thayer Munford returning to the starting lineup following positive COVID-19 test results that sidelined them against Michigan State Dec. 5.

With all five starters back on the offensive line, Sermon said he was grateful for the play of the guys up front.

“Those guys played their tails off. They fought hard from start to finish,” Sermon said. “They made my job easy, just moving the line of scrimmage, controlling it and just dominating up front.”

While the offensive line gave Sermon a push throughout the game, much of his success came after initial contact and in the second level.

With his newfound physicality, Sermon said he was just trying to make the most of his carries.

“My mindset is just to make the most of my opportunities,” Sermon said. “I’m aware of my ability and I know I’m more than capable of making plays and just playing my game which is making guys miss and winning at the second level.”

Sermon not only shattered Ohio State and Big Ten records, but he also shattered his own career high in yards (206) by more than 100 yards.

In his career day, Sermon said he felt that he was in a zone that allowed the game to open up for him.

“When I’m in the zone, I just feel like personally everything just really slows down,” Sermon said. “I’m able to see everything develop and continue to be decisive and just make the right reads.”

Sermon said today was proof of why he was brought in to be a Buckeye.

“They brought me here for a reason, they know that I’m a great player and I can make an impact and I just had to really believe that in myself as well,” Sermon said.