The loss of the 2020 Michigan game had its fair share of historic implications, but the impact on the present has put the Ohio State football team in limbo.

The rivalry has been played each year since 1918, but its failure to extend the streak another year has left the Buckeyes in a predicament. With only five games played, Ohio State is ineligible for the Big Ten title game under current rules, but the potential to still get to Indianapolis is out there.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the decision to cancel Tuesday was due to an inability to field a team for The Game. Manuel also said the team did not receive clearance to practice and that daily testing will continue to evaluate when the team could be cleared to return.

Manuel said the decision by the Big Ten to set a six-game minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship was made without knowing how the season would go.

He said Ohio State should not be punished for the decisions of the Big Ten prior to the season.

“I would be open — and I think the conference would be open — to having a discussion about whether or not we should make adjustments, whether or not schedules should be adjusted to get Ohio State to play enough games in six or to play in the championship game with five,” Manuel said Tuesday. “I think the conversation deserves to happen to see if we can have any adjustments made.”

Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson voiced her reaction to the news through Twitter.

“We are all disappointed, especially for our players and their families, that Michigan is unable to play The Game this year,” Johnson said. “Right now, our focus is on our student-athletes and what is best for them. We are in discussions with the Big Ten about possible next steps.”

The Big Ten said that it will work with member institutions on determining the requirements needed to reach the conference championship game in a press release Tuesday.

“The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Football Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers,” the release states.

The Buckeyes entered Michigan week with a spotless 5-0 record, but Big Ten rules state that a team must compete in at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Dec. 19.

The Buckeyes could pursue a different opponent to reach the threshold, but it would have to come within the conference.

The Big Ten announced July 9 that is would proceed with a conference-only model for all fall sports — football included.

The conference showed teeth behind this decision when they reportedly denied Nebraska’s request to replace its Week 2 game against Wisconsin, who experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with Chattanooga.

At the time, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke out against the Big Ten’s decision to prevent Nebraska from playing.

Looking within the conference, the matchup between Michigan-Ohio State is the first Dec. 12 game to be canceled.

According to multiple reports, Purdue was forced to cancel its practice Tuesday to evaluate COVID-19 testing results within its program. The Boilermakers are scheduled to play No. 12 Indiana Saturday.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported Nov. 13 that two healthy Big Ten teams could schedule a game as late as Wednesday and that the game being a rematch would not affect its viability.

In terms of the turnaround, the Buckeyes would not need a full week to prepare.

During an outbreak of cases at Ohio State, Day said Nov. 28 that his team would only need two days to prepare for Michigan State.

“I think you could get it done by practicing Thursday — making sure you had a good, hard practice Thursday — and then a good walkthrough on Friday and play on Saturday,” Day said.

The situation has presented itself in the Pac-12 when California and UCLA announced Nov. 13 that the two schools would play each other Nov. 15 in order to fill a gap created by canceled games.

Big Ten athletic directors set the six-game minimum in September and have continued to meet weekly as the season has progressed. However, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Nov. 28 that any conversations surrounding rule changes had not occurred to that point.

Day advocated for the six-game requirement to be reduced Tuesday — citing that things have changed since the number was decided on.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told The Detroit News Dec. 2 that the six-game requirement would need to be revisited if Ohio State lost out on another contest.

“They’re sitting up there still ranked No. 4. Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals,” Alvarez said.

If the Buckeyes are unable to find a replacement, Alvarez and the rest of the Big Ten decision makers will have to decide the fate of Ohio State — who sits atop Indiana in the Big Ten East.

Regardless of the decision, the Buckeyes will have another team on the schedule Dec. 19, but the opportunity to extend its Big Ten title streak to four years may not be possible.