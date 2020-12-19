The Ohio State Buckeyes line up before taking the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) helps hype up his teammates before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) raises up his helmet before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore linebacker Craig Young (15) hypes up before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State team gets excited before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State's K'Vaughan Pope (36), Tyreke Johnson (13), and Josh Proctor (41) stand together during the national anthem before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor (41) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State offensive line preps for the snap during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) receives the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) outpaces the Northwestern defense in the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) receives a snap from offensive center Josh Meyers (71) during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State defense wrestles with the Northwestern offense during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) dodges the Northwestern defense during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) evades the Northwestern defense during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) pushes off a Northwestern defenseman during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State offensive line preps before the snap during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Big Ten championship on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State football team celebrates a victorious game after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State's Seyvn Banks (7), Pete Werner (20), Josh Proctor (41), and Justin Hilliard (47) walk down the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) fights his way through the Northwestern defensive line during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) sprints down the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) evades Northwestern defensemen during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) eyes his options during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate defensive end Jonathan Cooper (0) tackles Northwestern #12 during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) out-maneuvers the defensive line during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) outruns four defensive men on his way to the endzone during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior center back Darryl Sinclair (29) carries the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor (41) celebrates an interception during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) tries to shake off the Northwestern defense during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches the ball and heads off the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State's Trey Sermon (8) and Garrett Wilson (5) go to embrace during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) races to the end zone during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State football team celebrates Trey Sermon's (8) touch down during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) pushes off a Northwestern defenseman during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a victory after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State football team poses for a victory photo after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Players from the Ohio State football team pose for a photo after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day celebrates after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their victory after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) holds up the trophy after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes pose for a team photo to celebrate their win after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) triumphantly walks off the field after the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor