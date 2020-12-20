After coming up short against Purdue, the Buckeyes secured a win down the stretch against the Bruins.

No. 20 Ohio State (6-1) was outclassed on the offensive glass by UCLA (5-2) 18-11, but the Buckeyes were able to outshoot the Bruins in Cleveland. Ohio State won the game 77-70.

Freshman guard Eugene Brown III was able to dial in the accuracy from deep as he poured in nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the 3-point line.

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State in scoring with 14 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

UCLA was led by redshirt junior forward Cody Riley who poured in 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Bruins.

Ohio State will play again Wednesday when it hosts No. 19 Rutgers at 4:30 p.m.