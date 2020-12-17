Turning to unusual lineup combinations, the Buckeyes were unable to secure a win in their conference opener.

Unlike its subpar performance against Cleveland State, No. 20 Ohio State (5-1) was unable to overcome the absence of sophomore forward E.J. Liddell against Purdue (5-2) Wednesday. The Boilermakers spoiled the Buckeyes’ first Big Ten game of the season, winning the game 67-60.

Ohio State employed an unfamiliar starting lineup as seniors CJ Walker and Kyle Young began on the bench with senior guard Jimmy Sotos and freshman forward Zed Key filling their spots. Redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow also earned his first start of the season with junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing remaining in the lineup.

This was the first time these five players shared the court all season.

“For this team, the starting lineup it’ll be fluid throughout the year,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “I think as we’re still trying to figure out injuries or whatever, I think it’ll be somewhat fluid throughout the year.”

In just his third time in a reserve role at Ohio State, Walker still served at the helm of the Buckeye offense — finishing with seven assists. The Indiana native added six points in his return to his home state.

Sueing led Ohio State in terms of scoring, tacking on 14 points on 5-of-11 from the field.

Purdue, who came into the game with a size advantage over Ohio State, dominated the glass through the first 20 minutes. Outrebounding the Buckeyes 18-11 overall and 6-3 on the offensive glass, the Boilermakers scored eight second chance points and limited Ohio State to one in the first half.

The game would end with second chance points 13-5 in favor of Purdue

The Boilermakers’ interior dominance did not just end on the boards, outscoring the Buckeyes 34-28 in the paint. “We need to play with more force and physicality — both offensively and defensively,” Holtmann said. “I didn’t think we were as physical as we needed to be for this league. And then I did not play with enough poise in the last five minutes of the game offensively when it was a two-possession game.”

Purdue’s 7-foot-4 freshman center Zach Edey struggled to punish the Buckeyes and finished the game with one point and five rebounds.

However, 6-foot-10 junior forward Trevion Williams provided a spark off the bench for the Boilermakers.

Flashing his ability to pass out of the post, he would utilize all facets of his game — finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

“When he let’s things come to him and he’s solid, he’s going to bring more value to our team,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said.

On the outside, junior guard Sasha Stefanovic hit multiple shots from beyond the 3-point line. He would end the opening half shooting 2-of-3 from three and score 10 points.

“We were just attacking this game with a mindset that we know it was going to be physical, but we just weren’t able to be tough enough offensively and defensively,” Young said Wednesday. “So just some things we need to look at and ratchet up for next game.”

Ohio State’s next game will be against UCLA as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland. The game will tip Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

This story was updated Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:51 p.m. with quotes from Chris Holtmann, Kyle Young and Matt Painter.