Ohio State failed to earn its first conference road win Saturday despite being just inches away from securing victory.

A late run led Northwestern (6-1) past No. 23 Ohio State (7-2) 71-70 as a go-ahead layup with just over two seconds left from junior guard Duane Washington Jr. did not fall. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said that the Buckeyes got the look they wanted, the shot just did not land.

“I liked having E.J. (Liddell) there for the glass, potential tip-in, and I liked Duane coming with his right hand,” Holtmann said. “The guys executed it well, we just didn’t make the shot.”

The Northwestern offense was largely impacted by its defense’s ability to create turnovers. The Wildcats scored 20 points off of 10 Buckeye giveaways.

Ohio State’s lackluster ball security also provided the Wildcats with fastbreak opportunities, which they took advantage of.

Northwestern held a 14-2 advantage in fastbreak scoring.

However, Ohio State found success in limiting mistakes in the second half — turning the ball over just twice.

“I thought their physicality bothered us too much with the ball,” Holtmann said. “In the second half the guys did a great job.”

Graduate forward Seth Towns made an impact in his season-high 17 minutes as his health improves and his role expands.

Towns provided 11 points off the bench on 4-of-5 from the field and hit all three of Ohio State’s first half 3-point makes.

Despite shooting a solid 3-of-4 from beyond the arc on the day, Towns said he was more focused on his movement on the floor following his two-and-a-half year hiatus from basketball due to a knee injury.

“Honestly, I’m more concerned with how I’m moving and my mobility on the court which has been feeling better every game,” Towns said. “Growing used to being back out there is something that is tough and is a challenge, but I’m still looking forward to it.”

Towns led Ohio State’s bench — which outscored its Northwestern counterpart 22-15.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell continued his strong play with a 15-point performance against the Wildcats. The Illinois native added eight rebounds and two assists in his return to his home state.

Ohio State dominated on the glass, out rebounding the Wildcats 40-26. Senior forward Kyle Young led in this department with eight rebounds.

Young added 14 points — 12 of which were scored in the second half.

Ohio State’s 11-4 advantage on the offensive boards provided it with plenty of second chance opportunities.

The Buckeyes outscored the Wildcats 17-2 on second chance opportunities.

Although the Wildcats got off to a slow start offensively, missing their first six shots, they quickly rebounded by hitting their next six attempts.

Junior forward Miller Kopp led the Northwestern offense in the early stages of the game — scoring 12 of its first 14 points. Kopp finished with a game-high 23 points on 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Kopp’s 14 first half points kept the Wildcats in the game, as he was the only Northwestern player above six points in the opening half.

Sophomore guard Boo Buie took control of the Northwestern offense in the second half — scoring 10 of his 14 total points in the final frame.

As Ohio State fell in heartbreaking fashion, Young said that there are lessons to be learned from Saturday’s loss.

“We gotta take what we can from this game, learn from it and move on to the next,” Young said. “All games in the Big Ten are gonna be tough, hard fought battles so we just gotta turn around and get to the next one.”

The Buckeyes return to action Wednesday against Nebraska at 6:30 p.m.