With Ohio State’s women’s team losing out an opportunity to play last week, the men’s team will now miss out on a game of its own.

Ohio State announced Friday that the game between the Buckeyes and Alabama A&M is canceled after the Bulldogs shared COVID-19 testing results. The nonconference protocols are set up to not move forward with a game if either team has a member test positive for COVID-19.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and event staff in mind after Alabama A&M shared results of its most recent testing,” the Ohio State release states.

The Buckeyes will return to action Tuesday against Notre Dame at 8 p.m as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.