For the second time in a week, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced a senior administrator will be leaving their position.

Susan Basso is stepping down from her role as university senior vice president for talent, culture and human resources, a position she’s held since September 2017, effective Thursday. Paul Patton, a senior adviser to Johnson, will serve as interim leader for talent, culture and human resources.

Johnson said in a universitywide email that Basso is “interested in taking some time to reflect on a 30 year career and where her talents can best be utilized.”

This announcement comes two days after Johnson announced Bruce McPheron, executive vice president and university provost, will be leaving his position in June 2021 and return to teaching in the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

Basso’s salary as of June is $430,756.