Despite playing in just five regular season games, Ohio State will head to its fourth straight Big Ten title game.

The Big Ten announced that it waived its six-game eligibility requirement for the Big Ten Championship Wednesday. The Buckeyes have missed out on three games in 2020: Maryland, Illinois and Michigan.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the Big Ten release read.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he was grateful for the conference’s reconsideration of the eligibility requirement.

“I am appreciative of our Big Ten Conference colleagues for reconsidering the six-game requirement to qualify for the Big Ten championship game,” Day said in a statement Wednesday. “I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion.”

The athletic directors of Big Ten member institutions voted in September to set the conference title eligibility threshold at six games played. However, in recent weeks, numerous Big Ten athletic directors — including Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez and Michigan’s Warde Manuel — put support behind revising the rule.

The Dec. 19 matchup will be a noon game against Northwestern for the Big Ten title.

