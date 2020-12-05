Ohio State senior defenseman Grant Gabriele (61) follows the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck down the ice towards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac (4) tries to move the puck away from the Buckeye goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Patrick Guzzo (71) battles for a faceoff against Wisconsin sophomore forward Owen Lindmark (18) during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Kamil Sadlocha (11) watches the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Austin Pooley (12) zones into the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) and junior forward Gustaf Westlund (29) move the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier (37) guards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore defenseman James Marooney (2) waits to see what Wisconsin will do with the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) tries to gain control of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Travis Treloar (94) hits the puck down the rink during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) attempts a shot at the net during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defenseman Grant Gabriele (61) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Austin Pooley (12) moves down the ice during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 3. Ohio State won the game 4-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior defenseman Ryan O'Connell (24) zones in on the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Kamil Sadlocha (11) gets control of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defenseman Grant Gabriele (61) looks for an opening to move the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier (37) guards the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Gustaf Westlund (29) watches the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defenseman Grant Gabriele (61) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Travis Treloar (94) battles in a face-off during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier (37) waits by the goal during a timeout during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after freshman forward Travis Treloar's (94) goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Eugene Fadyeyev (8) races down the ice during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defenseman Grant Gabriele (61) moves down the ice towards the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) waits by the goal during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) watches the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Dec. 4. Ohio State lost the game 1-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor