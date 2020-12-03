Since 1917, Ohio State and Michigan have prepared for their annual meeting, but as the 2020 game draws closer, its prospect becomes increasingly bleak.

Michigan football announced Wednesday that it paused football activities and canceled its Dec. 5 game against Maryland due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on the team. With Ohio State looking to be on track to play against Michigan State Dec. 5, a lost game against Michigan could have a significant impact on the Buckeyes’ postseason pursuits.

According to Michigan’s press release, the earliest the team could return to practice is Dec. 7.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Michigan director of athletics Warde Manuel said in a Wednesday release.

The Wolverines did not release the number of cases, so it is unclear if the decision was a result of Michigan crossing both positivity thresholds that would require the game to be canceled and activities to stop.

Ohio State canceled its Nov. 28 game against Illinois after crossing one but not both of the Big Ten’s thresholds.

“We made a decision last night to pause because our positivity rate reached a concerning level,” athletic director Gene Smith said Nov. 28. “We did not reach the Big Ten protocol thresholds, but the positivity rate was concerning enough where we felt we needed to pause and try and find a way to mitigate its spread and continue to ensure the safety of our student-athletes.”

The Buckeyes resumed organized team activities Tuesday, a step Smith said would not occur until the situation was under control.

If the situation at Michigan worsens, the Buckeyes would need to find another opponent in order to reach the six games necessary to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

However, a cancellation of The Game does not necessarily spell doom for the Buckeyes. According to a report from ESPN’s Heather Dinich Nov. 13, Big Ten presidents and chancellors approved a process that would allow two healthy teams that have had games canceled to schedule one another as late as Wednesday of game week.

The concept is not foreign to the college football landscape as the Pac-12 has already successfully pulled off a midweek rescheduling.

When both California and UCLA were forced into an open weekend with breakouts at Arizona State and Utah, the conference moved to have the Bears and Bruins play instead of sitting out the second week of conference play.

If the Buckeyes suddenly find themselves with an opening Dec. 12, they will need to find an opponent to play.

Minnesota had its second consecutive game canceled Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and a Monday release updated the Golden Gophers’ positive cases to 47. Minnesota’s Dec. 12 matchup is Nebraska and the game has yet to be canceled.

According to Dinich’s report, Nebraska and Ohio State’s previous matchup this season would not prevent the teams from meeting again.

If the Buckeyes are unable to find an opponent and fall below the Big Ten’s six-game minimum, Ohio State would still play against another opponent the week of the Big Ten Championship under the current rule construction.

However, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told The Detroit News that the Big Ten rule may be revisited if the conference’s best title contender becomes ineligible for the Big Ten Championship.

“I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that’s something that we’ve got to revisit,” Alvarez said Wednesday. “They’re sitting up there still ranked No. 4. Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals.”

Until then, the Buckeyes will look to return to the field Dec. 5 against Michigan State to play their fifth game of the season.