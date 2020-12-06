Ohio State junior forward Aaliyah Patty (32) tips off for the Buckeyes during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Anyssa Jones (3) takes a free throw shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Rikki Harris (1) takes a shot at the net during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Tanaya Beacham (35) goes in for a layup during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Kateri Poole (5) moves the ball to the net during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz (14) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz (14) guards a Northern Kentucky Norse player during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Tanaya Beacham (35) takes a 3-point shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) moves the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) waits for the free throw shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Aaliyah Patty (32) goes in for a layup during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Rikki Harris (1) moves the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Kateri Poole (5) takes a free throw shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz (14) takes a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Madison Greene (0) moves the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) shoots a 3-point shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon (4) puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Rikki Harris (1) tries to block a Northern Kentucky Norse shot during the Ohio State-Northern Kentucky Norse game on Dec. 6. Ohio State won 96-63. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor