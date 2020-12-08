Ohio congressperson Marcia Fudge (D) is set to be nominated as secretary of Housing and Urban Development by President-elect Joe Biden, according to multiple news reports.

Fudge, a 1975 graduate in business of Ohio State, has served as congressperson for Ohio’s 11th congressional district since 2008.

The position is subject to Senate confirmation and is currently held by Dr. Ben Carson under President Donald Trump.

She will be the first Black woman to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The first being Patricia Roberts Harris, who served in the position for the final seven months of Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is responsible for federal mortgage and loan insurance, rental assistance, vouchers for low-income housing, and other federal housing assistance and programs. Its cabinet secretary is 13th in the presidential line of succession.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated, if confirmed, Fudge will be the first Black woman to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.