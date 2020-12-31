Gov. Mike DeWine extended the state’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through Jan. 23 — two days before Ohio State is scheduled to resume in-person classes.

DeWine said in a press conference Wednesday the extension is to determine if COVID-19 cases in Ohio surge following the holiday season. The state reported 8,178 new cases Wednesday and 133 new deaths from COVID-19.

Ohio State is scheduled to resume in-person classes spring semester Jan. 25, following two weeks of virtual instruction to allow students ample time to self-sequester after the new year.

In multiple emails to the university community, University President Kristina M. Johnson said Ohio State will adhere to DeWine’s guidance, along with that of state and local health experts and use current COVID-19 case trends to determine if the plans for return to campus need to be altered.

Franklin County reported 239 new cases Wednesday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

DeWine said Ohio’s vaccines are not being distributed quickly enough. Moving forward, he said he wants vaccines to be used within 24 hours of receiving them. In order to accurately track distribution, he said he asks hospitals to update their records by the end of the day after the vaccine is administered.

Health care workers, nursing home and assisted care residents are the first to receive the vaccine and are currently in the process of being vaccinated.