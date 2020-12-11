Urban Meyer’s expertise will be called on once again, but this time it won’t be as a head coach or an analyst.

According to a Friday press release from the White House Press Secretary’s Office, President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint the former Ohio State football coach to a two-year term on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. Meyer joins other notable sports figures — such as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and former Heisman running back Herschel Walker — in receiving the appointment.

According to its website, the council aims to increase youth participation in sports and promote healthy lifestyles. Council members serve as advisors to the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Meyer was hired as Ohio State’s football coach in November of 2011. He retired from coaching in 2018.